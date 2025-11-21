Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU-AU: Make Rights a Priority at Europe-Africa Summit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flags of the EU and AU, photographed during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union and the African Union in Brussels, May 21, 2025. / Photographed on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office. Photo by: Florian Gaertner/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images. © (Nairobi, November 21, 2025) – The African Union (AU) and European Union should put respect for human rights and international humanitarian law at the center of their partnership, Human Rights Watch said today ahead of the blocs’ seventh summit on November 24-25, 2025, in Luanda, Angola. Both…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change and inequality are connected – policies need to reflect this
~ Just follow orders or obey the law? What US troops told us about refusing illegal commands
~ What does climate adaptation actually mean? An expert explains
~ Bilal Hamdad’s Paname shows the thrill of new art when embedded within the grandeur of the old
~ The hidden carbon cost of reality TV shows like The Traitors
~ I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan: an unforgettable look at gig-economy hardship
~ Choking during sex is common among young adults, but the risks are poorly understood
~ Why Japan’s support for Taiwan has gone down so badly in China
~ Wargaming: the surprisingly effective tool that can help us prepare for modern crises
~ Is supersonic air travel about to return, two decades after the last Concorde flight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter