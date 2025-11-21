Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The plague of frog costumes demonstrates the subversive power of play in protests

By Anya M. Galli Robertson, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Dayton
‘Protest costumes’ are now a category on Amazon. Protesters use them to soften their public image at a time when ICE is calling them ‘violent’ and ‘Antifa,’ showing the subversive power of humor.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
