Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How citizen archivists in South Asia confront the online marginalization of oral cultures and languages

By Amrit Sufi
Citizen archivists are preserving South Asia’s oral traditions — folk songs, riddles, and histories — by recording, uploading, and transcribing them on Wikimedia platforms, challenging text-centric knowledge systems and reviving marginalized voices.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alarm Bells Go Off on Ethiopia
~ Environment and health: a connection that remains unseen in the Climate Change Conferences
~ Victoria will force home sellers to reveal their reserve price. Will other states follow?
~ Nothing much comes of nothing in Belvoir’s new version of King Lear
~ Airbrushing and exhortations: Ita Buttrose reflects on her life in media – well, some of it
~ Here’s what Black Friday sales shopping does to your brain
~ Australia is about to ban under-16s from social media. Here’s what kids can do right now to prepare
~ Puberty blockers: why politicians overriding doctors sets a dangerous precedent
~ Clashes, protests, and raids: The story of backlash to China in Kyrgyzstan
~ The world’s new US$125 billion rainforest trust fund revives a 1990s idea – and shows its limits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter