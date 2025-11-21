Tolerance.ca
Alarm Bells Go Off on Ethiopia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A charred T-72 tank lay on the road that connects Shiraro to Shire in Ethiopia's Tigray region, October 12, 2024. © 2024 Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images The fragile truce largely insulating civilians in northern Ethiopia from war crimes and other abuses may be unraveling. With many countries focused elsewhere, it is increasingly important that influential governments mobilize swiftly to prevent a resurgence of atrocities in the northern Tigray region that could spread further.In recent weeks, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the Tigray region’s ruling…


