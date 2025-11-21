Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Environment and health: a connection that remains unseen in the Climate Change Conferences

By Sandra de Souza Hacon, Doutora em Geociências, mestre em Poluição Ambiental e responsável pelos cursos de pós-graduação da Escola Nacional de Saúde Pública, Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz)
Droughts, outbreaks and violence: Environmental health expert explains why there is no human well-being without a healthy environment, and the climate changes’ impact on thatThe Conversation


© The Conversation
