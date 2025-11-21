Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria will force home sellers to reveal their reserve price. Will other states follow?

By Jian Liang, Senior Lecturer in Property Economics, Queensland University of Technology
New laws set to be introduced next year will require Victorian real estate agents to publish a property’s genuine reserve price at least a week before auction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alarm Bells Go Off on Ethiopia
~ Environment and health: a connection that remains unseen in the Climate Change Conferences
~ Nothing much comes of nothing in Belvoir’s new version of King Lear
~ Airbrushing and exhortations: Ita Buttrose reflects on her life in media – well, some of it
~ Here’s what Black Friday sales shopping does to your brain
~ Australia is about to ban under-16s from social media. Here’s what kids can do right now to prepare
~ Puberty blockers: why politicians overriding doctors sets a dangerous precedent
~ Clashes, protests, and raids: The story of backlash to China in Kyrgyzstan
~ The world’s new US$125 billion rainforest trust fund revives a 1990s idea – and shows its limits
~ COP30 Should Accelerate Anti-Deforestation Efforts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter