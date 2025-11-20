Here’s what Black Friday sales shopping does to your brain
By Tijl Grootswagers, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Daniel Feuerriegel, ARC DECRA Fellow and Head of the Prediction and Decision-Making Lab, The University of Melbourne
Black Friday is a psychological event, carefully designed to take advantage of how your brain makes decisions. But you can stay one step ahead this sales season.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 20, 2025