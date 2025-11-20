Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Here’s what Black Friday sales shopping does to your brain

By Tijl Grootswagers, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Daniel Feuerriegel, ARC DECRA Fellow and Head of the Prediction and Decision-Making Lab, The University of Melbourne
Black Friday is a psychological event, carefully designed to take advantage of how your brain makes decisions. But you can stay one step ahead this sales season.The Conversation


