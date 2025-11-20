Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is about to ban under-16s from social media. Here’s what kids can do right now to prepare

By Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
If you’re a young person in Australia, you probably know new social media rules are coming in December. If you and your friends are under 16, you might be locked out of the social media spaces you use every day.

Some people call these rules a social media ban for under 16s. Others say it’s not a “ban” – just a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
