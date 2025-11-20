Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clashes, protests, and raids: The story of backlash to China in Kyrgyzstan

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
“Concerns over China’s impact on corruption, damage to the environment by Chinese companies, and the rights of Kyrgyz workers at Chinese firms are all prevalent.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world’s new US$125 billion rainforest trust fund revives a 1990s idea – and shows its limits
~ COP30 Should Accelerate Anti-Deforestation Efforts
~ The deep sea and the Arctic must be included in efforts to tackle climate change
~ Baseball in Canada is thriving — but not on campus
~ We can’t ban AI, but we can build the guardrails to prevent it from going off the tracks
~ Are peanut allergies actually declining?
~ Successive UK governments keep failing on fraud – and the problem is only getting worse
~ Fuel made from just air, power and water is taking off – but several things are holding it back
~ One small change Rachel Reeves could make to close tax loopholes and raise revenue
~ Behind the scenes in Belém: The Conversation’s report from Brazil’s UN climate summit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter