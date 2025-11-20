The deep sea and the Arctic must be included in efforts to tackle climate change
By Juliano Palacios Abrantes, Postdoctoral researcher, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Narissa Bax, Marine Biologist, University of Tasmania
The momentum of COP30 and the first global agreement for marine areas beyond national jurisdiction creates a unique opportunity to further integrate the ocean, particularly the deep sea, into the climate agenda.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 20, 2025