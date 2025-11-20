Tolerance.ca
Are peanut allergies actually declining?

By Sheena Cruickshank, Professor in Immunology, University of Manchester
Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies, affecting between 1% and 2% of people living in the west. And, for many years, their prevalence has been rising.

But a recent study out of the US shows that the rate of peanut allergy diagnoses in infants has actually declined. It appears this decline may be due to changes in allergy guidelines – highlighting the…The Conversation


© The Conversation
