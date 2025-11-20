Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Medieval peasants enjoyed a surprising range of sick, annual and bereavement leave benefits

By Alex Brown, Associate Professor of Medieval History, Durham University
Grace Owen, Postdoctoral Research Associate (Late Medieval History), Durham University
In medieval England, peasants on some estates were entitled to a range of sick, annual and bereavement leave that could rival those of many workers in the UK today.

British workers are among the least likely in Europe to take sick leave, and lose an estimated 44 days’ worth productivity every year through working while sick. And although most workers are entitled to at least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
