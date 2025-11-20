Tolerance.ca
‘Robot’ buses could bring more environmental benefits than public transport with drivers

By Miguel Valdez, Lecturer in Technology and Innovation Management, The Open University
Stephen Potter, Professor of Transport Strategy, The Open University
Autonomous self-driving cars and taxis are already on the roads of San Francisco and Beijing. There are also autonomous tram-style services around Oxfordshire and Dubai.

Now researchers in the Italian city of Trento are planning to pilot a scheme of autonomous 17-seater shuttle buses which can divert to the homes of travellers. The first stage of the “robot buses” pilot is expected to cover the historic city centre,…The Conversation


