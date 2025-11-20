What do we know about climate change? How do we know it? And where are we headed?
By Andrew King, ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Aditya Sengupta, PhD Candidate, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Cimate scientists are more certain than ever that humans are changing the climate – but there are signs of hope on the horizon.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 20, 2025