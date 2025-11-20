Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: how ASIO spied on Australia’s Greek migrants during the Cold War

By Joy Damousi, Professor, History, Dean of Arts, Australian Catholic University
At the height of the Cold War, the activities of Greek migrants who had arrived in Australia after the second world war saw the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) take notice.

At the time, immigrants were keenly sought to expand the postwar Australian economy: more than 160,000 arrived from Greece during this period. But migrants were nonetheless viewed with suspicion and distrust, especially those from southern European countries.

During the assimilation era, from 1945…The Conversation


