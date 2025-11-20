Tolerance.ca
What’s the difference between a home birth and a free birth?

By Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
If you’re looking on social media for information and experiences of giving birth at home, you’ll find widely varied content.

On the one hand, you’ll find women who develop a relationship with their midwife over time and eventually have a “home birth” where they feel comfortable and safe.

Others choose to birth outside the medical system in a “free birth”. They might birth at home but feel compelled to forgo specialist skills and equipment.

While free births and home births sound similar, they come with very different potential risks.

What is a home…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
