Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘Bazball’ game style has revolutionised English cricket. Australia should be nervous

By Ronnie Das, Associate Professor in Data Science, Sports Analytics and AI, The University of Western Australia; Audencia
The Ashes is one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries and dates back to 1882, when England lost to Australia for the first time on home soil.

So outraged were English cricket fans by the result that a newspaper carried a mock obituary of English cricket which stated: “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”.

Since then, Australia and England have fought every two years to win “the Ashes” trophy, which is in fact an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
