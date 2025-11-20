Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Yiddish literature reveals about Canada’s diverse canon and multilingual identity

By Regan Lipes, Assistant Professor of Comparative Literature and English, MacEwan University
Canadian literature cannot be defined solely by the language in which it is written. Instead, it must be understood as a multilingual body of work shaped the diverse people who live here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
