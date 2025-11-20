Tolerance.ca
How heat from old coal mines became a source of local pride in this northern English town – new study

By Michael Smith, Associate Professor of Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Faye Doughty, PhD Researcher, Citizen-Centred Artificial Intelligence, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Around a quarter of UK homes lie on disused coalfields. These abandoned coal mines are flooded with water that is naturally heated by the Earth.

This has enormous potential as a sustainable energy source. Schemes such as the mine water district heat network in Gateshead,…The Conversation


