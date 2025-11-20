Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who wins and who loses as the US retires the penny

By Nancy Forster-Holt, Clinical Associate Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, University of Rhode Island
Ending production of the 1-cent coin will save the government money and could streamline big retailers’ operations. But it could also pinch small businesses and cash-reliant consumers.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
