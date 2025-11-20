Tolerance.ca
Farmers – long Trump backers – bear the costs of new tariffs, restricted immigration and slashed renewable energy subsidies

By Kee Hyun Park, Assistant Professor of International Political Economy, Nanyang Technological University; Institute for Humane Studies
Shannon P. Carcelli, Assistant Professor of Government and Politics, University of Maryland
Few political alliances in recent American history have seemed as solid as the one between Donald Trump and the country’s farmers. Through three elections, farmers stood by Trump even as tariffs, trade wars and labor shortages squeezed profits.

But Trump’s second term may be different.

A new round of administration policies now cuts deeper into farmers’ livelihoods – not just squeezing profits but reshaping how farms survive – through renewed


