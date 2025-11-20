Tolerance.ca
First Amendment in flux: When free speech protections came up against the Red Scare

By Jodie Childers, Assistant Professor of English, University of Virginia
The congressional anti-communist hearings of the 1940s are a reminder that freedom of speech today is even more fragile than it may seem.The Conversation


