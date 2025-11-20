Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Authorities failing to address deadly clashes between herders and farmers amid climate crisis

By Amnesty International
The Chadian authorities have failed to protect the victims of armed clashes between herders and farmers as well as their right to truth, justice, and reparations, Amnesty International said in a new report. “Live off the land and die for it: Human rights violations in conflicts between herders and farmers in Chad” documents seven episodes […] The post Chad: Authorities failing to address deadly clashes between herders and farmers amid climate crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Simplification: Throwing human rights under the Omnibus
~ In Guadeloupe, creativity in the service of zero waste
~ Grattan on Friday: Combatting the neo-Nazis is a ‘wicked problem’ for governments
~ Agricultural exports from Africa are not doing well. Four ways to change that
~ Turkey will host COP31, Australia will play a role. So where does that leave the Pacific?
~ Egypt: African Commission Should Act to Protect Rights
~ West Bank: Israel Emptying Refugee Camps a Crime Against Humanity
~ UN Security Council: Indiscriminate use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited
~ Does masturbating really help menopause symptoms? New research says yes
~ A new index challenges common beliefs about drug use and harm in NZ
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter