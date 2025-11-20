Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Simplification: Throwing human rights under the Omnibus

By Amnesty International
By Joshua Franco is a Senior Research Advisor at Amnesty Tech   For years, the EU has taken a leading role in creating standards that protect our rights online. But the winds have now shifted, and under the guise of “simplification” a corporate-backed wave of weakening digital rules is underway that threatens all of our rights […] The post EU Simplification: Throwing human rights under the Omnibus  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
