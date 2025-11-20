Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Guadeloupe, creativity in the service of zero waste

By Olivia Losbar
From citizen initiatives and artistic engagement to public policies, Guadeloupe is reinventing itself, turning waste into a resource — but there is still an urgent need to improve waste recovery channels.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
