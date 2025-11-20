Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: African Commission Should Act to Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Session of the African Commission for Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, The Gambia, during Egypt’s review in October 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The African Commission for Human and Peoples’ Rights should act decisively to address the dire, protracted human rights crisis in Egypt following its review of the situation in the country, 22 organizations said today. The commission has found Egypt in breach of numerous articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights but has not adopted a resolution on Egypt since 2015, despite the severe…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ West Bank: Israel Emptying Refugee Camps a Crime Against Humanity
~ UN Security Council: Indiscriminate use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited
~ Does masturbating really help menopause symptoms? New research says yes
~ A new index challenges common beliefs about drug use and harm in NZ
~ Australia has dropped its bid to host the COP31 climate talks. Here’s what happened – and what’s next
~ The Matildas keep soaring but the league, and players, beneath them are being left behind
~ Richard Lewer’s I Only Talk to God When I Want Something: a potent exploration of faith and suffering
~ New data shows the ACT and Queensland’s economies are beating the rest of the nation
~ Why Israeli soldiers and their leaders may be increasingly at risk of arrest overseas
~ Nepal: Unlawful Use of Force During ‘Gen Z’ Protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter