Nepal: Unlawful Use of Force During ‘Gen Z’ Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police fired tear gas during a protest outside parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 8, 2025. © 2025 Prabin Ranabhat/AFP via Getty Images Security forces in Nepal used disproportionate force against youth-led protests on September 8, 2025, indiscriminately firing on protesters multiple times.On a second day of violence, people, some apparently not linked to the “Gen Z” protest, set fire to prominent government buildings; assaulted politicians, journalists, and others; and attacked schools, businesses, and media companies.A new judicial commission to investigate…


© Human Rights Watch
