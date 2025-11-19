What do trees remember?
By Estrella Luna-Diez, Associate Professor in Plant Pathology, School of Biosciences, University of Birmingham
Anne-Marie Culhane, Visiting Research Fellow, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
Bruno Barcante Ladvocat Cintra, Research Fellow, Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Birmingham Institute of Forest Research, University of Birmingham
Until recently, little was known about how memory functions in trees which experience decades, even centuries, of shifting environmental pressures.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 19, 2025