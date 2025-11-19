Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do trees remember?

By Estrella Luna-Diez, Associate Professor in Plant Pathology, School of Biosciences, University of Birmingham
Anne-Marie Culhane, Visiting Research Fellow, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter
Bruno Barcante Ladvocat Cintra, Research Fellow, Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Birmingham Institute of Forest Research, University of Birmingham
Until recently, little was known about how memory functions in trees which experience decades, even centuries, of shifting environmental pressures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
