Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perfectly preserved rock art site reveals 1,700 years of Aboriginal string craft

By Lynley Wallis, Professor, School of Humanities, Languages and Social Science, Griffith University
Christine Musgrave, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Heather Burke, Professor of Archaeology, Flinders University
Roseanne George, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
New research details Aboriginal craftsmanship – along with accompanying wall art – at a remote site in the Cape York Peninsula.The Conversation


© The Conversation
