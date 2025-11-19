Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban’s Mandatory Burqa in Herat Assaults Women’s Autonomy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A doctor working with a UN agency examines a woman at a clinic in Herat, Afghanistan, July 5, 2025. © 2025 Elise Blanchard/Getty Images The Taliban in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat have recently banned women doctors, patients, and healthcare workers from entering hospitals without wearing a burqa. On November 10, 2025, authorities prevented Shabnam Fazli, a female surgeon, from entering a major hospital in the provincial capital and detained her for several hours, allegedly for not wearing a burqa.The requirement of a burqa, a full-face and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Artificial intelligence is front and centre at COP30
~ Rosalía’s LUX: why the ‘pop-versus-classical’ question misses the point
~ AI won’t replace you – but it will redefine what makes you valuable at work
~ The five best fictional bands in film history
~ What men should know before signing up for testosterone ‘optimisation’
~ As Trump cuts weather forecasting, vulnerable places like Puerto Rico risk losing vital early warnings
~ An east-west divide deeper than the cold war: what I saw on my summer trip to Russia
~ Cloth nappies can inspire a feelgood factor that is the secret of long-term behaviour change
~ Films like A Kind of Madness and Rose of Nevada are helping us see dementia differently
~ UK to overhaul asylum policy – will the new measures work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter