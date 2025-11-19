Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI won’t replace you – but it will redefine what makes you valuable at work

By Nazrul Islam, Professor of Business and Associate Director, Centre of FinTech, University of East London
Across the world, workers are increasingly anxious that artificial intelligence (AI) will make their jobs obsolete. But the evidence from research and industry tells a very different story. AI is not taking over the workplace. Instead, it’s quietly reshaping what human work looks like – and what makes people valuable within it.

In my research on how the workforce is being transformed by AI, I found that the most successful organisations are not the ones replacing employees with algorithms,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Artificial intelligence is front and centre at COP30
~ Rosalía’s LUX: why the ‘pop-versus-classical’ question misses the point
~ The five best fictional bands in film history
~ What men should know before signing up for testosterone ‘optimisation’
~ As Trump cuts weather forecasting, vulnerable places like Puerto Rico risk losing vital early warnings
~ An east-west divide deeper than the cold war: what I saw on my summer trip to Russia
~ Cloth nappies can inspire a feelgood factor that is the secret of long-term behaviour change
~ Films like A Kind of Madness and Rose of Nevada are helping us see dementia differently
~ UK to overhaul asylum policy – will the new measures work?
~ What do trees remember? Our research reveals trauma and hope hidden in their memories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter