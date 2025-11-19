Tolerance.ca
Cloth nappies can inspire a feelgood factor that is the secret of long-term behaviour change

By Fatema Kawaf, Professor in Digital Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
Ashleigh Logan-McFarlane, Lecturer in Marketing, Edinburgh Napier University
During the first COVID-19 lockdown, we were both mothers trying to stay sane. Our chats often revolved around nappies, feeding, sleep deprivation and motherhood chaos. Between laughter and exhaustion, cloth nappies kept coming up in conversation.

Just the thought of all that laundry was enough to make us tired. Sure they would help reduce the 4,000–6,000 disposable nappies sent to landfill per child each year, but would they be detrimental to our wellbeing?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
