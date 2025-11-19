Perfectly preserved rock art site reveals 1700 years of Aboriginal string craft
By Lynley Wallis, Professor, School of Humanities, Languages and Social Science, Griffith University
Christine Musgrave, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Heather Burke, Professor of Archaeology, Flinders University
Roseanne George, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
New research details Aboriginal craftsmanship – along with accompanying wall art – at a remote site in the Cape York Peninsula.
- Wednesday, November 19, 2025