Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why MAGA is so concerned with Epstein − and why the files are unlikely to dent loyalty to Trump

By Alex Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
President Donald Trump’s base has supported him through countless controversies. But they split from him over the release of the Epstein files. Why does MAGA care so much about this issue?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Transport crisis in Cameroon’s Northwest: When travel becomes a high-stakes gamble
~ The rise of the ‘performative male:’ How young men are experimenting with masculinity online
~ Physicists and philosophers have long struggled to understand the nature of time: Here’s why
~ Game of Wool: Fair Isle knitting row reveals why culture and tradition matter
~ The growing paranoia of British politics
~ ADHD: even one bout of physical activity might help kids better learn in school
~ How household contracts could be fueling UK inflation
~ Five ways to make the ocean economy more sustainable and just
~ UN backs Trump’s plan for Gaza but Palestinian statehood remains a distant prospect
~ EU: Digital omnibus proposals will tear apart accountability on digital rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter