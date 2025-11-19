Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ADHD: even one bout of physical activity might help kids better learn in school

By Karah Dring, Senior Lecturer in Exercise and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Grace Walters, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Sports Science, Nottingham Trent University
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common disability diagnosis in children globally. It’s estimated to affect around 8% of children aged 3-12 years, and around 6% of teenagers aged 12-18 years.

ADHD can make school difficult for children – affecting their behaviour in class, their attendance and their academic performance. But research my colleagues and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
