Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How household contracts could be fueling UK inflation

By Lorenza Rossi, Professor in Economics, Lancaster University
Stefano Fasani, Lecturer in Macroeconomics, Lancaster University
UK inflation has dropped to 3.6% but it remains well above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Beyond broader global uncertainties, there are also factors within our own homes that are quietly sustaining this stubborn issue. Namely, automatic annual price uplifts in everyday contracts for things like mobile phones and utilities.

UK inflation is expected to become the highest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Transport crisis in Cameroon’s Northwest: When travel becomes a high-stakes gamble
~ The rise of the ‘performative male:’ How young men are experimenting with masculinity online
~ Physicists and philosophers have long struggled to understand the nature of time: Here’s why
~ Game of Wool: Fair Isle knitting row reveals why culture and tradition matter
~ The growing paranoia of British politics
~ ADHD: even one bout of physical activity might help kids better learn in school
~ Five ways to make the ocean economy more sustainable and just
~ UN backs Trump’s plan for Gaza but Palestinian statehood remains a distant prospect
~ EU: Digital omnibus proposals will tear apart accountability on digital rights
~ US Preterm Birth Worsening, Including in Petrochemical Polluted Louisiana
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter