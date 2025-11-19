Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Preterm Birth Worsening, Including in Petrochemical Polluted Louisiana

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An industrial plant in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, October 17, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch March of Dimes issued their annual report on US rates of preterm birth on November 17. The findings are a gut punch.Rates worsened between 2023 and 2024 in 21 states. Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black women climbed to 14.7 percent, 1.55 times higher than the rate for white moms. For the fourth year running, fewer pregnant people began prenatal care in the first trimester in 2024 than the year prior.In Louisiana, the hike in preterm…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
