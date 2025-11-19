Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Former Liberal senator accuses ‘the boys’ of using women to undermine Sussan Ley

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former senator Hollie Hughes has gone on a verbal rampage to defend Opposition leader Sussan Ley, accusing “the boys” who want her job of using prominent female colleagues in their efforts to undermine her.

Hughes this week resigned from the Liberal Party, saying as she no longer had the ability to support Ley in the party room, she believed she could best support her from outside the party.

She lashed out at Ley’s critics. “To be honest, I threw up in my mouth a little bit when I saw that big right-wing conservative group walking into the net zero meeting together [on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh Press Secretary urges India to halt facilitation of Hasina’s media campaign
~ ‘Digital sovereignty’: why the EU may be shifting from internet regulation to building homegrown tech
~ Florida residents’ anxiety is linked to social media use and varies with age, new study shows
~ Vice President Dick Cheney’s life followed the arc of the biggest breakthroughs in cardiovascular medicine
~ Learning with AI falls short compared to old-fashioned web search
~ Orthodox Judaism is making space for women’s religious leadership – even without traditional ordination
~ The Dayton Peace Accords at 30: An ugly peace that has prevented a return to war over Bosnia
~ Beyond the habitable zone: Exoplanet atmospheres are the next clue to finding life on planets orbiting distant stars
~ How climate finance to help poor countries became a global shell game – donors have counted fossil fuel projects, airports and even ice cream shops
~ Will social workers in schools stop young people committing violent crimes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter