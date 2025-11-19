Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Digital sovereignty’: why the EU may be shifting from internet regulation to building homegrown tech

By Michael FitzGerald, Doctoral Researcher in Law, European University Institute
A summit on the future of the European digital sector comes after a shift in how Brussels sees its role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
