Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Florida residents’ anxiety is linked to social media use and varies with age, new study shows

By Stephen Neely, Associate Professor of Public Affairs, University of South Florida
Kaila Witkowski, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Florida Atlantic University
Over 40 million American adults – approximately 19% – live with an anxiety disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Studies show this anxiety is most prevalent in young people. In recent years, social psychologists such as Jonathan HaidtThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh Press Secretary urges India to halt facilitation of Hasina’s media campaign
~ View from The Hill: Former Liberal senator accuses ‘the boys’ of using women to undermine Sussan Ley
~ ‘Digital sovereignty’: why the EU may be shifting from internet regulation to building homegrown tech
~ Vice President Dick Cheney’s life followed the arc of the biggest breakthroughs in cardiovascular medicine
~ Learning with AI falls short compared to old-fashioned web search
~ Orthodox Judaism is making space for women’s religious leadership – even without traditional ordination
~ The Dayton Peace Accords at 30: An ugly peace that has prevented a return to war over Bosnia
~ Beyond the habitable zone: Exoplanet atmospheres are the next clue to finding life on planets orbiting distant stars
~ How climate finance to help poor countries became a global shell game – donors have counted fossil fuel projects, airports and even ice cream shops
~ Will social workers in schools stop young people committing violent crimes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter