How climate finance to help poor countries became a global shell game – donors have counted fossil fuel projects, airports and even ice cream shops
By Shannon Gibson, Professor of Environmental Studies, Political Science and International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Wealthy countries promised billions of dollars to help developing nations adapt to climate change, but the result rests on a shaky foundation of fuzzy accounting.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 19, 2025