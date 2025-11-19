Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council: Indiscriminate use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited

Statement delivered by Elyse Mosquini, Permanent Observer and Head of the ICRC Delegation to the United Nations, at the UN Security Council high-level open debate on conflict-related food insecurity.


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
