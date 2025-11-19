Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will social workers in schools stop young people committing violent crimes?

By Rosemary Sheehan, Professor of Social Work, Monash University
The Victorian government has announced it will send social workers to 20 of the state’s schools to try to reduce violent youth crime.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
