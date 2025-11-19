Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: Africa needs funding to adapt to the climate crisis – what negotiators need to do to secure it

By Brian Mantlana, Lead: Holistic Climate Change Impact Area, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Basanda Xhanti Nondlazi, Research Scientist and Climate Action Specialist, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Since it was set up in 1992, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has focused mainly on mitigation. Mitigating the effects of climate change is all about transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency and setting up new forests to absorb greenhouse gas emissions.

But this hasn’t worked; greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise. The impacts of climate change, such as drought and floods, are escalating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
