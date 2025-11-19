Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Escalating Conflict Means for Women and Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march in front of the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara during a demonstration organized by the "I Need Peace Women's Initiative”, July 8, 2025. © 2025 Bilal Seckin/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Conflicts and crises cause harm based on gender. Because women and girls across the globe experience legal, economic, and cultural discrimination, they also experience the impacts of conflict in distinct and often more profound ways than others.With data underscoring escalating conflict globally, reaching a level not seen since the post-World…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
