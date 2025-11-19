Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Don’t Strip Protection of Environment, Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists carry a banner warning of efforts to dismantle environmental licensing requirements in Brazil. © 2025 Cesar Muñoz Acebes/Human Rights Watch (Belém) – Brazil’s Congress should reject proposals to dismantle environmental licensing requirements and to revoke a plan to protect human rights defenders, Human Rights Watch said today. Instead, it should contribute to global efforts to curb climate change by approving the Escazú agreement. “As the world comes together to tackle the climate crisis at COP30 in Brazil, its Congress is considering proposals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
