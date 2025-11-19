Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Rights Priorities for New Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after a press conference at Parliament in Bangkok, September 3, 2025. © 2025 Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo (Bangkok) – The new Thai government should reverse the trend of past administrations and take concrete action to uphold human rights, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on November 12, 2025. Anutin took office on September 7 following a parliamentary election and royal endorsement.“The Anutin government should make human rights a priority and demonstrate a commitment through swift and effective…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
