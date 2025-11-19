Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India needs to stop enabling Hasina’s media outreach, says Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

By Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay
”Hasina’s continued stay in India is reshaping bilateral tensions,” says Shafiqul Alam. Her interviews from exile have raised concerns in Bangladesh navigates a sensitive diplomatic moment before national elections.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bahrain: Immediately Release Prominent Activist
~ What Escalating Conflict Means for Women and Girls
~ Brazil: Don’t Strip Protection of Environment, Defenders
~ Thailand: Rights Priorities for New Government
~ Living with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ can be distressing. Not knowing if they’re making you sick is just the start
~ NZ’s earliest climate change debate: the 150-year-old feud over glacial retreat
~ How Australia’s first outback mosque was built 600km north of Adelaide, 150 years ago
~ Roblox set to start checking people’s ages. But it will need to do more to keep kids safe
~ Nature, carbon, nutrition: 3 ways farming can shift from climate culprit to solution
~ Violent extremists wield words as weapons. New study reveals 6 tactics they use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter