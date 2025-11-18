Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s earliest climate change debate: the 150-year-old feud over glacial retreat

By Ciaran Doolin, PhD candidate, School of Science in Society, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
In the 19th century, scientists could see landscape signs suggesting glaciers were larger in the past, but they settled on tectonic uplift as an explanation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Living with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ can be distressing. Not knowing if they’re making you sick is just the start
~ How Australia’s first outback mosque was built 600km north of Adelaide, 150 years ago
~ Roblox set to start checking people’s ages. But it will need to do more to keep kids safe
~ Nature, carbon, nutrition: 3 ways farming can shift from climate culprit to solution
~ Violent extremists wield words as weapons. New study reveals 6 tactics they use
~ The ultra-processed foods problem is driven by commercial interests, not individual weakness. Here’s how to fix it
~ Far beyond the climate crisis: COP30 must seek to build a new model of civilisation
~ One Nation’s surge continues in Redbridge poll, but Labor dominant
~ Kenya: Authorities weaponized social media and digital tools to suppress Gen Z protests
~ UN Security Council Should Resist South Sudan Attempt to Undermine Peacekeepers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter