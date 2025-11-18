Violent extremists wield words as weapons. New study reveals 6 tactics they use
By Awni Etaywe, Lecturer in Linguistics | Forensic Linguist Analysing Cyber Terrorism, Threatening Communications and Incitement | Media Researcher Investigating How Language Shapes Peace, Compassion and Empathy, Charles Darwin University
The language and rhetoric of extremists helps fuel brutal, often deadly, violence. Spotting the strategies can help protect people from radicalisation.
- Tuesday, November 18, 2025